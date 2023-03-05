Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ivanov said that 11 countries can become visa-free for Russians

State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Yevgeny Ivanov said that Russia is preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries. His words lead TASS.

Ivanov named countries for future visa-free travel to the Russians, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago. According to him, agreements with states are at various stages of development.

“At the same time, it should be understood that the process of agreeing on such kind of international treaties is a “two-way street”, and the pace of signing depends equally on us and on our partners,” the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The diplomat added that when the agreements are reached, the Russian department “will certainly inform the public.”

On February 15, it became known that Russia began work on visa facilitation with 11 countries. This was told by the country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.