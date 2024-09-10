More than a third of Russians said the color green increases productivity

More than a third (34 percent) of Russians believe that the color green increases productivity. This is reports Gazeta.Ru, citing data from a survey conducted by the company Rockfon.

Another 28 percent of respondents preferred blue-light blue tones, 12 percent chose an orange palette, 11 percent – purple, 10 percent – red and 5 percent – yellow. The majority (34 percent) of Russians also believe that pastel colors in the interior have a calming effect on them, 22 percent are irritated by overly bright, “acidic” shades, and 13 percent do not like rooms with white walls, because they “inspire melancholy.”

The head of the company “Rockfon” Roman Kartashev noted that the results of the survey generally correspond to the current trend in interior decoration, when designers advise using pastel shades of basic colors, diluting them with bright inclusions in decorative elements, interior items or accessories.

