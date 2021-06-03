The Russians massively chose three Russian regions for recreation in May – among them were the Krasnodar Territory, the Kaliningrad and Samara Regions. This information appeared on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Thus, according to statistics from the operator of fiscal data OFD.ru, most travelers preferred to spend their holidays without going abroad – domestic tourism was chosen by 80 percent of those surveyed.

In addition to the aforementioned destinations, domestic tourists also went to the sanatorium resorts of the Stavropol Territory – they accounted for 46 percent of the total number of booked tours. Mostly Russians went to Essentuki, Kislovodsk and Zheleznovodsk.

In addition, Abkhazia was on the list of the most popular vacation spots – almost five percent of tourists decided to go there. The top foreign destinations also include the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Maldives and Cuba.

Earlier in May, analysts reported an increased interest among Russians in health-improving vacations this coming summer. So, for July, 95 percent of places in the health resorts of the Krasnodar Territory have already been reserved. As noted in the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT), this type of travel is especially in demand for rehabilitation after coronavirus disease.