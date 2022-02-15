The number of search queries for air tickets to Thailand has repeatedly increased over the past two months. This became known from a study by the analytical center of the travel and travel service Tutu.ru, which was received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Service specialists found out that domestic tourists were massively interested in relaxing in the popular beach country: Russians began to look for tickets three times more often compared to the average level for the previous two months.

It was noted that the Russians could rush to look for tickets amid news that Thailand has simplified entry rules for foreigners. For example, he freed travelers who had recovered from COVID-19 from quarantine or postponed the introduction of an entry tourist tax.

However, earlier in February, Thai authorities recorded a massive increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among Russian tourists – it was six times higher than the average for all countries. It turned out that every fifth Russian who arrived in the kingdom from February 1 to February 10 was infected with the coronavirus.

On February 9, it became known that the Russian Embassy in Thailand sent a request to the authorities of the kingdom to add the domestic drug Sputnik Light to the list of vaccines allowed to enter the country without quarantine. According to diplomats, the drug should be included in this list, since it is a booster for those who are vaccinated with Sputnik V.