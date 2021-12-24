Travel industry experts announced a drop in demand for recreation in Crimea for the New Year holidays compared to the same period in previous years. It is reported by Interfax…

According to the head of the regional branch of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Boris Zelinsky, this can be explained by the opening of a larger number of foreign destinations, which is why the Russians did not want to celebrate the New Year at domestic resorts.

Another reason for the massive decline in demand is the shortage of hotels with developed infrastructure, lack of advertising and uncompetitive prices. “We did a good job in the summer and, probably, dropped our hands, calmed down. Maybe tired. And the activity in promoting Crimea, especially in the off-season, should be both on the part of business and the authorities, ”said Sergey Makovei, chairman of the Crimean Hotel Association.

Earlier in December, the Minister of Resorts and Tourism of Crimea, Vadim Volchenko, accused some of the region’s hotels in inconsistency with the “star” category assigned to them. He called them life-threatening. According to him, the conditions in a number of hotels, which were awarded three stars during the checks, in fact, can pose real threats to the life and health of guests.