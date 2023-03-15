OneTwoTrip: Russians have shown increased interest in Istanbul and Yerevan for the May holidays

The Russians are massively interested in resting for the May holidays in two countries – Turkey and Armenia. This became known from a study of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip, the results of which were received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Most often, compatriots are looking for tickets to Istanbul – 11 percent of tourists want to go there. The average cost of a one-way ticket is 24,000 rubles. Yerevan is next with a share of 10.8 percent and the cost of a flight is about 11,000 rubles. Antalya closes the top three, where six percent of Russians plan to rush. You can get to the resort for 16.5 thousand rubles.

Also, travelers showed increased interest in Dubai (share of direction – 5.5 percent), Tashkent (4.5 percent), Baku (4.4 percent), Minsk (3.5 percent), Tel Aviv (3.3 percent) , Tbilisi (3.2 percent) and Phuket (2.1 percent).

Sochi became the most popular Russian destination for the May holidays: they are interested in 16.8 percent of cases, the average cost of a one-way flight is 5.3 thousand rubles. The second and third lines are occupied by St. Petersburg and Moscow, where 15.1 and 11.9 percent of travelers would like to go, respectively. This is followed by Kaliningrad, Mineralnye Vody, Kazan, Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, Yekaterinburg and Volgograd.

Earlier it became known that about 55 percent of Russians called the price a key factor when choosing air tickets. At the same time, for 11 percent of travelers, the time of departure and arrival is important, and one in ten pays attention to the presence of transfers or their absence.