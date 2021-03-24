The Russians massively did not want to move to four cities within the country. So, in the first places of the anti-rating were Moscow, Chelyabinsk, Vladivostok and Khabarovsk. 36, 26 and 19 percent of respondents spoke against them, respectively. The rating compiled by the Rabota.ru service is published by RT.

In addition, Omsk, Ufa, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk, as well as Voronezh, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg were included in the top ten anti-ratings. The last three cities received 10 percent of the vote each.

More often than not, Russians motivated their dislike of cities with heightened stress levels, poor ecology, high real estate prices and the inability to build the desired career. “Those who would not like to move to Moscow most often indicated that they were repelled by stress and bustle (68 percent), high housing prices (44 percent), and poor environment (41 percent),” the study says.

Nine thousand people from different regions of Russia took part in the poll about unwanted cities. The study on the reasons why people would not want to change the city received about 4.4 thousand opinions.

Earlier, specialists of the portal for renting and buying housing CIAN identified the Russian regions, whose residents most often dream of moving to Moscow. The leader of the rating is St. Petersburg, where more than 10 percent of residents want to leave for the capital.