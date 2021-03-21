Most Russians are ready to give up plastic dishes. This is evidenced by the data poll SuperJob.

The total number of residents who are completely ready to do without disposable appliances or are “rather ready” to do so was 82 percent. This figure has grown by 12 percent in just three years. It is noted that most often plastic is considered harmful by people under 24 years old and those whose income is 50-80 thousand rubles a month.

At the same time, 18 percent of the respondents are not ready to give up convenient and cheap devices. They believe that it is not necessary to think about giving up plastic dishes, but about a system for recycling them. On average, the monthly income of this category of people is less than 30 thousand rubles.

It is noted that 1.6 thousand people from all districts of Russia took part in the survey.

On March 16, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko proposed to ban the production and use of materials that cannot be recycled in Russia, including plastic dishes and cocktail tubes.

Earlier it was reported that the government will instruct the Russian Environmental Operator (REO) by 2021 to increase to 42 percent the share of the population sorting waste separately. This is 1.6 times more than a year earlier. As of March 2020, separate waste collection was available only for 27.2 million people (18.5 percent of the Russian population).