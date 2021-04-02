The Russians massively declared the need to work while on vacation. Thus, 25.5 percent of respondents said that they go to work at the request of their superiors, even while on vacation. This is evidenced by the data of the survey of the developer of CRM for business “Megaplan”, which the newspaper “Izvestia” writes about.

At the same time, almost half of the respondents say that they rarely need to return to work during vacation, in exceptional cases, and the rest of Russians either do not go to work out of principle, or delegate responsibilities to colleagues.

However, 47.2 percent did not receive payment for work during rest, and 23.7 percent of respondents received compensation in the amount of one working day.

In addition, every tenth respondent (11 percent) reported pressure from their superiors regarding work while on vacation. However, 53 percent of Russians noted that they make the appropriate decision on their own.

Two-thirds of the respondents, in turn, admitted that they are used to working non-stop, therefore, even on vacation, they have an obsessive desire to check their mail and messages, feel guilty for being “underworked,” or feel fear of being fired.

Earlier it was reported that one of the largest investment banks in the United States and the world, Citigroup, began to force employees to rest in order to avoid contracting coronavirus. Management expects that in this way it will be possible to prevent discomfort in the workplace.