The Russians began to massively refuse vouchers to domestic resorts in favor of Turkey, said RIA News Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze.

“Russian resorts are changing, there are requests for this, but it is still difficult to estimate quantitatively and in shares,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

At the same time, the Intourist tour operator reported that only a few are making the exchange of vouchers for domestic resorts in favor of Turkey. They noted that this is not a mass phenomenon and the statistics are not indicative, since too little time has passed. Applications for transfers of tours are also noted in another tour operator, the agency said.

Earlier, Igor Blinov, director of development for the network of travel agencies OnlineTur.ru, said that after the announcement of the resumption of air communication with Turkey, vouchers to this direction have sharply increased almost twice. At the same time, a vacation in Russia of a similar duration is distinguished by an even higher price.

From June 22, Russia resumes flights with Turkey. Flights between the countries will begin to operate from 32 Russian cities. Domestic tourists en masse wanted to fly to the resorts of Turkey: Russians began to look for air tickets three times more often from June 19 to June 20.