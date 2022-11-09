with videoRussian troops announce a withdrawal from the western bank of the Dnipro River and thus from the city of Kherson, a result of violent counter-attacks by the Ukrainians. The withdrawal of the Russians from the southern Ukrainian city would be of significant symbolic and strategic value.



Jurriaan Nolles



9 Nov. 2022

“Loss of face for the Russians, but a boost of motivation for the Ukrainians,” says Mart de Kruif, former commander of the land forces and military analyst. According to De Kruif, it is obvious that with this decision the Russians want to save material and lives of soldiers for the battle for the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. ,,It is now a matter of taking this loss of face, in the hope of coming back somewhere else. The Donbas is the region Putin wants to conquer at any cost.”

The war around Kherson has disappointed the Russians, according to De Kruif. The Ukrainian army had been on the march for weeks. The terrain is difficult with many small villages, towns and rivers. “Like a pacman, Ukraine conquered territory.” See also Military Expert Believes Defeat - One Historian Goes Even Further

Russian General Sergei Surovikin announced the withdrawal from Kherson. © ANP/EPA



meaningless

In a TV broadcast, Russian General Sergei Surovikin, the commander-in-chief of the troops in Ukraine, said it is no longer possible to supply the city of Kherson. He wants to build defense lines on the east bank of the Dnipro. “We will save the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of our units,” Surovikin said. “It’s pointless to keep them on the west bank.”



Quote

The Ukrainians recapture an important city and not only that: they also secure the port of Odessa Mart de Kruif, former commander of the land forces

The announcement may mark one of Russia’s most significant withdrawals, De Kruif says. “The Ukrainians are retaking an important city and not only that: they also secure the port of Odessa. Kherson was considered a springboard for the Russians, but that has been taken away from them.”

Skeptical reactions come from Kiev. Top presidential adviser Andrej Podoljak must first see if the enemy really leaves the city. “Until the Ukrainian flag flies over Kherson, there is no point in talking about a withdrawal from Russia.” Read on under the map





Symbolic value

The withdrawal also has symbolic value: Kherson was the first regional capital to fall during the Russian invasion of February 24 and was one of the areas the Kremlin claimed to be annexing after the referendums it organized in September. President Vladimir Putin said at the time that the areas would be Russian forever.

De Kruif blames it on underestimation: ,,The Ukrainian armed forces have good leaders and great morale among soldiers, and of course resources from the West. But motivation is always a deciding factor.”

