NYT: Russians living in Latvia are haunted by fear and apprehension

Russians living in Latvia are afraid because of the actions of the authorities. About it told New York Times (NYT) columnist Andrew Higgins.

The journalist visited the city of Daugavpils, where the vast majority of residents are Russian-speaking. A 63-year-old local resident with Russian citizenship, who has spent her entire life in Latvia, told him that this fall she was deprived of her right to residence, state pension and medical care. The woman admitted that she “lost consciousness from shock” when she learned about it.

Other residents complained that Russian-speakers are denied citizenship and that older people are forced to learn Latvian, which is difficult for them. “In the Baltic country, Russian speakers are haunted by fear and apprehension,” Higgins writes, emphasizing their resentment of their situation.