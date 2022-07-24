By law, the repair and washing of cars is prohibited on the territories of land plots of multi-apartment residential buildings. On Monday, July 25, Associate Professor of Moscow State University named after O.E. Kutafina Anastasia Ragulina in an interview with the agency “Prime“.

“For violation of the norms, administrative liability is provided: a warning or the imposition of an administrative fine on citizens in the amount of 100 to 500 rubles, on officials – from 500 to 1000 rubles, for legal entities – from 10 thousand to 20 thousand rubles or an administrative suspension of activities for up to ninety days,” she said.

According to the expert, washing and car repairs are also prohibited by regional legislation. So, in Moscow, you can get a fine for polluting the territory.

Ragulina explained that the courtyard of an apartment building is a public space, so washing or repairing a car can create inconvenience for its residents. In this case, you can clean the glass and headlights of the car with a rag, but it is not recommended to water them with water.

The expert believes that at present there are practically no places where car owners can wash or repair their car for free. She pointed out that such territories should be determined by local authorities.

Earlier, on July 15, it was reported that a fine came into force on the territory of the Russian Federation, which will be issued for unloading or dumping waste from vehicles and trailers outside the established places. Individuals, legal entities and officials can be held liable, and the amount of the administrative fine will depend on the type of vehicle.

An individual can pay from 10 to 15 thousand rubles for dumping waste from a car, an official – from 20 to 30 thousand rubles, and a legal entity – from 30 to 50 thousand rubles.

Earlier, on July 6, lawyer Elena Kuderko reminded that washing and repairing a car in the courtyard of an apartment building is prohibited.

In addition, users of official cars who parked them on the playground can receive a fine. Such a violation is punishable by a penalty of 100,000 to 200,000 rubles. Owners of private cars for the same offense are threatened with the loss of 5 thousand rubles.