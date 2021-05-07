The Russians listed the professions, whose representatives, in their opinion, receive unfairly low wages. The research was carried out by the personnel search service “Rabota.ru”, writes RBC.

The leaders in the list of such professions are teachers, doctors and scientists. The fact that their salaries are undeservedly low was stated by 64 percent, 58 and 36 percent of the respondents, respectively.

Russians believe that teachers should receive an average of 120,700 rubles a month, doctors – 122,800 rubles, and scientific workers – 130,800 rubles.

A third of those surveyed said that rescuers and firefighters receive unfairly low salaries. About a quarter of the respondents named miners and engineers. Another 22 percent noted the low wages of handymen. At the same time, as follows from the results of the study, Russians offer to pay the highest salary to miners – 134,600 rubles a month.

In addition, the Russians called sellers, movers, locksmiths, drivers, electricians, builders and mechanics receiving undeservedly little money. Only 1 percent of the respondents said that the salary increase is worthy of officials.

