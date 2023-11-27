Surgeon Parshutina called abdominal pain one of the non-obvious symptoms of thrombosis

Abdominal pain and general malaise are not obvious symptoms of thrombosis of the veins of internal organs, said surgeon Alexandra Parshutina. She listed these and other signs of a life-threatening disease to Russians in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the surgeon, thrombosis cannot always be detected immediately. In some cases, the formation of blood clots causes sharp pain, in others it goes away without characteristic symptoms. “Often, thrombosis is detected accidentally during a routine examination. Moreover, contrary to popular belief, it occurs not only in veins, but also in arteries,” said Parshutina.

Lenta.ru’s interlocutor called swelling, pain and redness of the affected area classic signs of deep vein thrombosis of the lower extremities. Also, with this disease, the leg in which the blood clot has formed visually becomes noticeably larger than the other, pain and a feeling of fullness are felt in it, the doctor explained.

Thrombosis of the veins of internal organs is indicated by symptoms that are often attributed to general malaise, Parshutina continued.

Many signs indicate thrombosis of the veins of internal organs – from abdominal pain and impaired renal function to palpitations, increased pulse, and fatigue. In this case, only a doctor can make the correct diagnosis, based on the totality of symptoms and the examination performed. Alexandra Parshutina surgeon

Speaking about arterial thrombosis, Parshutina explained that it is usually preceded by the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. In addition, as the surgeon noted, there are cases when a blood clot “flies” into an artery from the chambers of the heart, for example, during arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation, while due to atherosclerotic plaques there are virtually no symptoms of pathology.

However, in the case of an acute process, when blockage occurs in a short time and the lumen of a significant vessel is blocked, strokes or heart attacks may occur

The surgeon said that the easiest way to diagnose a predisposition to thrombosis is to donate blood for a coagulogram and check its coagulability. “Thrombosis is a rather dangerous condition, fortunately, they happen infrequently,” Parshutina concluded.

