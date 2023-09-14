Therapist Vidyaskin called nausea and headaches symptoms of high blood pressure

Therapist Igor Vidyaskin listed to Russians a number of non-obvious symptoms indicating high blood pressure, in particular, he included nausea and spots before the eyes. His words leads NEWS.ru publication.

According to Vidyaskin, clear signs of hypertension are chest discomfort, palpitations and pulsation in the ears. In this case, high blood pressure can often manifest itself as nausea, spots before the eyes and frequent severe headaches, concentrated mainly in the back of the head.

The doctor named sudden dizziness, loss of balance and unsteadiness when walking as other hidden signs of high blood pressure. Also, in some cases, hypertensive patients may complain of severe fatigue, unexplained weakness and redness of the skin, Vidyaskin added.

