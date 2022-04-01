Friday, April 1, 2022
Russians leave Chernobyl but radioactive dust could reach kyiv

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2022
in World
Chernobyl / Chernobyl

Find out what the city of the Chernobyl power plant looks like today

Learn what the city of the Chernobyl power plant looks like today

Russian convoys passed through the “red forest”, kicking up a cloud of radioactive dust.

After Russian soldiers took control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, concern was immediate. Workers denounced that the invading army did not have the necessary clothing or the knowledge to operate in the area. Now that they have been removed, a new concern has arisen: a cloud of radioactive dust.

Local media reports that the evacuation was carried out without security measures and that the tanks passed through the radioactive terrain, raising dust with the same condition and that it begins to spread throughout the area and even reach the Ukrainian capital, kyiv.

The place where the events took place was in the so-called “red forest”; there the trees have that coloration because with the explosion of 1986 they acquired it. Workers told several media outlets that the plant’s depot contains some 2.4 million kilograms of radioactive spent nuclear fuel.

Walking through the red forest, security sensors activated, alerting employees. The Kremlin says radiation levels are stable and normal.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

