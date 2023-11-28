Investigative Committee: two Krasnoyarsk residents kidnapped an acquaintance for prostitution

A 32-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were detained in Krasnoyarsk, suspected of kidnapping a 26-year-old acquaintance for prostitution. Representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Yulia Arbuzova reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to investigators, on the evening of November 10, the kidnapper tracked down the victim and, threatening her with a pistol, put her in his car and took her to a rented apartment. There, together with an accomplice, he beat the captive for two weeks, forcing her into prostitution.

On November 25, the hostage accidentally found a mobile phone and called the police. The security forces arrived and freed her, and then detained the kidnappers.

The issue of their arrest is being decided, and a criminal case has been initiated. Investigators are checking them for committing similar crimes of organizing prostitution and involving women in this criminal business.