When the Russians invaded Melitopol, Vladyslav (16) wanted to stay with his ailing grandfather. But when he died and he fled anyway, the Ukrainian teenager was arrested by the Russians.

The boy has been imprisoned for weeks now, because his father is a politician. Oleh Buryak was appointed head of the district administration in Zaporizhzhya by President Zelensky. The father is now at his wits’ end. “If they wanted money, I would have already collected it.”

It was the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) who drew attention to the fate of Vladyslav Buryak on Thursday. In a speech to the OSCE Council in Vienna, he called for the boy’s immediate release. “We must remind Russia of its obligations under international humanitarian law,” said Ambassador Michael Carpenter.

Oleh Buryak (left) with his now hostage son Vladyslav and his younger sister.



Vladyslav Buryak lived in Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine that was conquered by Russia as early as March. Together with his mother and his younger sister, he took care of his grandfather, who was suffering from terminal cancer. "They decided to stay with him as long as he was alive," said father Oleh. He is separated from his wife and lives in Zaporizhzhya, where he was appointed to a high administrative position by President Zelensky

Stopped at last checkpoint

When the grandfather died on April 8, Vladyslav’s sister had already been evacuated. “I immediately also started organizing my son’s departure,” Father Oleh told the news site ‘Svoboda’. “Friends agreed to take him to Zaporizhzhya by car. But at the last Russian checkpoint, they were stopped, discovered his identity and Vlad was imprisoned.”

Both the father and the mother were allowed to call their son several times. “He is locked up like a criminal. He had been locked up for two weeks when he was allowed to bathe for the first time and he only gets dry food. They did give him some books to keep himself busy, but going out to get some exercise is barely allowed,” complains father Oleh

Teenager Vladyslav Buryak held hostage by the Russians.



Negotiations are at an impasse

The father is sure that his son is being held hostage because he is a politician himself. "They have made demands," he says. He remains vague about what exactly is being asked to get his son released. "But I couldn't go into it. If they wanted money, I would have collected it by now. But the negotiations are at an impasse and I can't find anyone who would accept them in exchange for my son."

The father himself was born in Tomsk, a city deep in Russia. He lived there until he was twelve and still has a lot of family there. He would not say whether those relatives support him. But he notes that many Russians barely realize what is happening in Ukraine. “Thirty percent of all Ukrainians have relatives in Russia. But what the Russian authorities are doing now can never be forgiven.”







