In St. Petersburg, the owners kept the dog in the trunk of a car for four years. About it report “News”.

According to the owner of the pet, the dog prevented her from caring for her newborn child when her husband was away for a week. Local residents report that the dog is regularly walked, but then sent back to the trunk.

As the locals said, the pet sheds a lot and has a “glassy look.” When residents wrote a complaint about cruelty to the animal and spread information on social networks, the dog was returned home. After this, animal rights activists became interested in what happened.

Earlier, in the Trans-Baikal Territory, local residents chained a dog to a car and dragged it along the highway – this was caught on video. An eyewitness to the incident managed to stop them.