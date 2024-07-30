MTS Travel: Russians’ interest in trips to Paris has declined ahead of the Olympics

Interest among Russian travelers in trips to Paris, France, has dropped by 7 percent ahead of the Olympic Games compared to the same period last year. Such data was disclosed by MTS Travel specialists in a study obtained by Lenta.ru.

The reasons for the negative dynamics could be difficulties with obtaining visas, as well as restrictions introduced in Paris before the start of the competition. In particular, the situation could be affected by the longer procedure for issuing Schengen visas to Russians compared to last year.

Earlier, a tourist from Ireland came to the Olympics in Paris and admitted that she regretted this decision. The traveler complained about the police, who, according to her, demonstratively patrol the streets “with machine guns.” She also noted that she felt like a “rat in a cage” because of the numerous blockades and fences that were installed in the city center for security purposes.