Russians in and outside Russia, including the Netherlands, voted at noon on Sunday in protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. They responded to the call from the widow of the deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny to go to the polling station around that time and, for example, hand in the voting form uncompleted. In Moscow and Saint Petersburg, thousands of people turned out around noon, international news agencies write.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Russian embassy in The Hague around 12 noon. Russians in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Armenia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Japan and Turkey, among others, also did this at the embassies and consulates in those countries, writes the Moscow Times. The newspaper refers to this to images circulating on social media. There are according to human rights organization OVD Info At least 47 people were arrested in thirteen cities in connection with the elections.

Sunday is the last day to vote in the Russian presidential elections. Putin critics and independent Russian media also call the election one 'sham'as serious opponents of the sitting president are arrested or excluded from participation.