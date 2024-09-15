RIA Novosti: Russians who suffered in Egypt bought a tour from a street agency

Russian tourists injured in a traffic accident in Egypt bought an excursion from a street agency. This is reported by RIA Novosti citing a source in the tourism industry.

According to the source, often the insurance companies of tour operators, through which tourists could arrive on vacation, cannot help in any way. In this case, the costs of treatment should be covered by the sellers of the street agency.

A bus carrying Russian tourists overturned on the Suez-Cairo highway in Egypt. As a result of the accident, 43 people of four nationalities were injured, including more than 20 Russians. The driver was detained for questioning. According to preliminary information, he may have been speeding or lost control due to a burst tire.

The Russian embassy in Cairo reported that the tourists received injuries of varying severity. The victims received medical assistance, some of them were taken to local hospitals.