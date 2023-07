How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. | Photo: EFE

Authorities imposed by Russia in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, a Ukrainian city, assured, this Monday (03), that they caused 20,000 Ukrainian deaths by repelling all attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on that front.

“The enemy, according to preliminary data, has already lost more than 20,000 men,” Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian governor of Zaporizhzhya, said via Telegram message.

According to Balitsky, the situation in the sector near Orikhiv “remains tense” with intense daily attacks by Ukrainian forces.

“They don’t spare soldiers,” Balitsky said, commenting on Kiev’s counterattack in that direction.

At the same time, he insisted that “the enemy has no successes”, despite using all his forces to obtain “at least a small victory” and to be accountable to the West.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that “Ukraine’s offensive potential is diminishing” and that the enemy army “has not achieved its objectives on any of the fronts” during the counter-offensive that began on June 4.

For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this Monday that the country’s army has recovered over the last week another 37 km² of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.