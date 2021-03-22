The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised anomalous warmth to the Russians in some regions of the country. His forecast conveys TASS…

The warmest weather among Russian regions during the week is expected in Siberia and the Far East. There the air warms up eight to ten degrees above normal. In particular, such a warming is expected in Transbaikalia and the Krasnoyarsk Territory. “This is spring,” the forecaster stated.

According to Vilfand’s forecast, in Krasnoyarsk it will get warmer up to plus four degrees during the day, in the Irkutsk region – up to plus eight degrees, in the south of Transbaikalia, in the Amur region, Khabarovsk – up to plus ten degrees. “Real warmth,” he concluded.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand named the timing of warming in the center of European Russia. According to him, gradual warming will begin on Monday, March 22, and by Thursday, March 25, the temperature will rise to plus 3-7 degrees.