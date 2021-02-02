The Ministry of Industry and Trade offered to support the needy Russians with food. The corresponding report was sent to the government, the Izvestia newspaper reports, citing an interlocutor in the Cabinet.

In particular, it is proposed to transfer funds to some citizens monthly for the purchase of domestic food products. It is assumed that pregnant and lactating women, as well as children, can count on help.

A similar mechanism has already been discussed in the Cabinet of Ministers for several years, the newspaper notes, citing a source in the government. The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that they sent a report to the government apparatus back in December. However, the implementation of the proposals has not yet been discussed.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which medical specialists from among the military, serving in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), the Russian Guard and the State Fire Service, who provide assistance and transport patients with coronavirus, will receive a one-time payment from the state in the amount of 68 811 rubles.