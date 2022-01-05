Against the background of the situation in Kazakhstan and the imposition of a curfew, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians in the country to take refuge in houses and hotels with provisions for food and food. This is stated in the commentary of the Department of the Situation and Crisis Center of the department, reports RIA News…

The ministry recalled that now in Kazakhstan there is a state of emergency and a curfew (23: 00-07: 00). “We again recommend that Russian citizens be careful, avoid crowded places, take refuge in hotels / houses, provide food and water supplies, follow events, messages from foreign missions and the Russian Foreign Ministry,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the protests in the cities of Kazakhstan and called for a peaceful settlement of the situation. It is noted that the situation around the Russian diplomatic and consular missions remains calm. There are no casualties among the Russians in Kazakhstan.

On Wednesday, January 5, a state of emergency was introduced throughout Kazakhstan. On Sunday, January 2, protests began over rising fuel prices. Later, the protesters engaged in direct clashes with the police.