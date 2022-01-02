The Russians in 2022 will be able to observe the total lunar and partial solar eclipses, two supermoons, as well as four starfalls, said Nikolai Zheleznov, a senior researcher at the Institute of Applied Astronomy (IPA) of the Russian Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, writes TASS…

According to the specialist, a partial solar eclipse is expected on October 25. It will be visible to residents of Tyumen, Omsk, and several other West Siberian and Ural regions.

The total lunar eclipse will take place on November 8 and will be clearly visible to the inhabitants of the Far East and Siberia. It will be difficult to see this phenomenon in the European part of Russia.

“From large, noticeable streams of meteors, one can see the Quadrantid stream on the night of January 2–3, Aquarids in May, Perseids at the end of August and the Geminid stream from December 13 to 14,” the scientist promised. Zheleznov added that the starfalls of the Quadrantids and Geminids in January and December of this year will be very powerful. The activity of the former will be about 120, the latter – 150 meteors per hour. The August stream of the Perseids promises up to 100 meteors per hour, and the Aquarids in May – up to 50 meteors per hour.

Residents of Russia will be able to see the Super Moon on June 14 and July 13.

Earlier, scientists said that Russians in the pre-New Year period and in the first days of 2022 will be able to observe the “New Year” parade of the planets. It will be possible to see the unusual celestial phenomenon from December 25, 2021 to January 7, 2022.