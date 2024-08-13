V1.ru: Near Volgograd, residents staged a rally due to threats from gypsies to a large family

Residents of the workers’ settlement of Ilovlya in the Volgograd region held a public gathering because of threats from gypsies to a large family. About this reported regional portal V1.ru.

According to the publication, a group of gypsies, having consumed alcohol, broke into a neighbor’s house. They beat up the man and threatened to kill him, his wife, and their small children. Later, one of the participants in the brawl was arrested, but his relatives began to persecute the man.

The victim said that his family began to feel calmer after video cameras were installed in the house. “I have nothing against the Roma as a people in my appeal. There are bad people among all nationalities. I had a request to pay attention to the problem and provide assistance in order to resolve this issue according to the law,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Ilovlya residents held a public meeting in the cinema. People asked the administration questions about the situation with the gypsies, but did not receive any clear comments.

Earlier it was reported that in Stavropol Krai, gypsies came to threaten the wife of a participant in a special military operation.