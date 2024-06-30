Shot: 320 passengers on Moscow-Antalya flight stuck at Vnukovo

Russians heading to Turkey were stuck at the airport without water or air conditioning. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

320 passengers on the Moscow-Antalya flight, operated by a Boeing 767-300, spent more than five hours at Vnukovo. According to the travelers, they were allowed on the plane, but then the crew asked everyone to leave. The flight was rescheduled about ten times, each time with a promised delay of 30 minutes.

The same plane’s departure from Antalya to Moscow was previously delayed by more than five hours the day before, the channel’s source specified. Passengers also waited for boarding without air conditioning. Two adults and one child became ill due to the stuffiness.

Russians who were previously heading to Turkey were stuck at the airport for almost 16 hours. The unexpected situation occurred on a Corendon Airlines flight from Kazan to Antalya. Such a long delay was due to the late arrival of the aircraft.