TourDom: Finnish border guard called Russians returning home liars

The Finnish border guard called Russian tourists heading home as liars. About it informs TourDom portal with a link to the Telegram channel dedicated to traveling to Finland.

The source says that two months ago the couple left Russia for Europe across the Finnish border. They assured the employees of the checkpoint that they would fly to Istanbul. But there the tourists’ plans changed, and they returned to the Schengen area.

On the way back to Russia, Finnish civil servants began to ask travelers in a raised voice why they did not immediately warn that after Turkey they would fly to Schengen, and called them liars.

“My husband and I explained that at the time of entry we did not exactly know the route, and we did not have tickets. Not convinced. They said they would put a mark in the database that we are liars, ”the Russian woman shared.

Earlier, Polish border guards refused to let a Russian woman heading home into the country. The woman flew from London to Gdansk, where she was going to take a bus home to Kaliningrad. She had tickets in hand and did not plan to stay in Poland longer than a day, but at the border control, the Russian woman was forced to return to London.