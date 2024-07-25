In 2024, Russians began to leave non-cash tips to waiters 26% more often

In 2024, Russians began to leave non-cash tips to waiters more often. About a new way to thank catering staff with reference to a study by the T-Pay service reports “Kommersant”.

From January to June, the volume of non-cash tips increased by 82 percent, and their number by 26 percent compared to last year. The average bill increased by 45 percent, to 458 rubles. At the same time, the growth dynamics of spending in cafes and restaurants turned out to be lower than for waiters’ rewards – according to Kontur.Market, the number of bills in catering across the country rose by eight, and according to Chek Index – by six percent.

According to the founder of the restaurant chain “Meat & Fish” Sergey Mironov, the trend is explained by the introduction of a cashless tip transfer system in many cafes and restaurants. People have stopped resisting new services and have begun to trust them more, added the development director of “Yasno Restaurants” Irina Izmailova.

The number of Russians who will leave tips will grow, noted Tanuki Family. First of all, this will affect small cities that are adopting the practice of million-plus cities, believes Irina Izmailova.

Earlier, Mironov noted that against the backdrop of the weakening ruble and declining interest in the profession, restaurants faced a shortage of employees. The shortage of personnel in the industry has grown to 20-30 percent, “there has never been such a vacuum.” Interest in working in the restaurant industry continued to decline, including due to a change in clients – they have become more economical, leave restrained tips, which affects the profits of the staff and their motivation to work.