Demand for SIM cards from foreign operators has grown in Russia. This is they write “News”.

In July, there were 850 thousand holders of such cards, and by the beginning of September, there were already about one million.

Experts believe that the reason for the growth in demand is the blocking of foreign Internet services, some of which voluntarily refused to serve Russian users, including ChatGPT, Sony, Netflix and others. SIM cards from foreign operators are needed to receive SMS codes and register.

In July, the State Duma Committee on Information Policy approved an amendment to introduce a limit on SIM cards per person. The amendment proposes introducing a limit of 20 SIM cards per subscriber. For foreigners, this number is reduced to 10.