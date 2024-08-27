Transfer of demand from the mortgage market has led to a record volume of auto loans in Russia

The auto loan portfolio in Russia grew by 111 billion rubles in July, which was a historical record, reported RIA Novosti Head of the Analytical Department of BKF Bank Maxim Osadchiy.

According to a specialist who analyzed the Central Bank data, reaching these maximum growth levels is partly due to the fact that, against the backdrop of a cooling mortgage market, Russians have become more active in buying cars on credit.

“As a result, the car loan market turned out to be overheated, the annual growth of the car loan portfolio amounted to 59.5 percent as of August 1, 2024, while a year ago, as of August 1, 2023, it was only 23.1 percent,” the expert summed up.

Earlier, T-Investments chief economist Sofya Donetsk named one of the factors behind the overheating of the Russian economy as a decline in the trend towards frugal consumption, as a result of which Russians have switched to a model of consumer behavior that she described with the words “as long as there is money, I will spend it.”