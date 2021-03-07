The Russian government has simplified the rules for using maternity capital to improve housing conditions. Relevant decree signed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The document says that the changes will affect cases when funds are sent to compensate for the costs of construction or reconstruction of a residential building. “Now for this it is no longer necessary to provide the Pension Fund with information from the act of completed construction work. Citizens will only need an extract from Rosreestr that the land plot and the house built on it are in their ownership, ”the statement says.

Earlier, in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the heads of the Duma factions, promised to think about the idea of ​​using maternity capital to renovate housing. The head of state stressed that there are many cases of fraud in this area.