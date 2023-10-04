The Central Bank reported a reduction in the amount of cash held by Russians for the first time in 1.5 years

The amount of cash held by Russians, excluding seasonal factors, decreased in September for the first time in a year and a half. According to the Central Bank, the figure decreased by 21.6 billion rubles, reports RBC.

Russian banks recorded an influx of funds into accounts in the spring of 2022, which was explained by a sharp increase in the key rate. Then a reduction in cash by 74.5 billion rubles was noted in January 2023, but such dynamics are common at the beginning of the year.

Later, the Russians only took funds out of the banks. In total, between January and August, the volume of cash increased by 1.94 trillion rubles.

Managing Director of Gazprombank Private Banking Egor Susin believes that the change in trend is due to a sharp increase in the key rate (from 7.5 percent in July to 13 percent in September), which increases the profitability of deposits. Other factors, such as the end of the holiday season, also had an impact, but, according to the expert, not the key one.

At the same time, Managing Director for Validation at Expert RA Yuri Belikov noted that it is too early to talk about a reversal of the trend, although the reduction in cash may extend to October-November if the rate increase continues.

At the beginning of September, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the influx of cash currency into Russian banks exceeds the demand for it.