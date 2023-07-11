Romir: the share of Russians who want to buy alcohol online has decreased to 54%

In Russia, there are fewer citizens who want to buy alcohol online. Over the year, their share has decreased from 63 to 54 percent, citing a study by Romir informs newspaper “Vedomosti”.

In 2022, the customers of Red and White (52%), Pyaterochka (34%) and Ozon (26%) were ready to buy alcohol online. Now their share has decreased to 24, 23 and 22 percent, respectively. According to Romir analysts, the change in the assortment in stores and rising prices could have affected the loss of interest in buying alcohol online.

“During the year, the figures of the illegal market for the online sale of alcohol have also changed: the volume of sales, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Finance, has reached 30 billion rubles. Thus, the existing demand for the delivery of alcohol is already being met by the shadow business,” added Artem Sokolov, president of the Association of Internet Trade Companies (AKIT).

According to the results of the study, it turned out that 43 percent of those surveyed did not know about the ban on buying alcohol on the Internet. More than half of the respondents (51 percent) said they do not consider this ban an effective way to combat alcoholism.

Russia has been considering the possibility of allowing the remote sale of alcohol for several years. Thus, the authorities have already planned an experiment to sell domestically produced wine through the Russian Post. The experiment was planned to be launched from November 1, 2023, but it was canceled in June – the corresponding bill was withdrawn from consideration by the State Duma.

Earlier, Senator Andrei Klishas submitted to the government a draft rule for the online sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages. According to the text of the document, citizens will be able to purchase alcohol via the Internet, confirming their age through an account in the state Unified Identification and Authentication System (ESIA). Age will be checked a second time – directly at the transfer of alcohol. Alcohol will only be delivered to residences or offices, and local authorities will determine the time frame for purchase.