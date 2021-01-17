In the first week after the New Year, Russians spent almost five thousand rubles each. This is 19 percent more than a week earlier and 12 percent more than the same period last year. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to the research of the Romir holding.

Analysts took into account only expenditures on consumer goods (food, drinks, hygiene and cleaning products, cosmetics, medicines, etc.), as well as on the purchase of small household appliances and electronics. As a result, it turned out that from 4 to 10 January, citizens spent an average of 4928 rubles. Moreover, from January 6 to 12, 2020, this amount was 4,398 rubles.

The average purchase check also increased and amounted to 643 rubles last week. This is 16 percent more than a year earlier, but 15 percent less than the period from December 28, 2020 to January 3, 2021.

The executive director of “Romir” Inna Karaeva explained that the Russians, by tradition, thoroughly bought the necessary goods before the holidays, while saving on visiting clubs, theaters and cinema. “People are more likely to go to stores and make small purchases, so overall spending has increased,” she added.

40 thousand Russians from 220 cities took part in the research of the holding. They scanned QR codes from checks, and the data was transferred to the Romir database.

Earlier in the financial marketplace “Unicom 24” they found out that during the New Year’s weekend, Russians spent an average of 20 thousand rubles, which is a quarter less than last year’s figure. The cost cuts are due to lower incomes and the refusal to visit public places amid the pandemic.