Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

The CDU politician Kiesewetter suspects that Russia could have even more eavesdropping material. He considers the content of the conversation to be probable.

Berlin/Moscow – After the Russian publication of an internal conversation between German Bundeswehr officers, the Ministry of Defense is currently examining whether communications in the Air Force were intercepted. The CDU defense expert Roderich Kiesewetter assumes that Russia is in possession of further confidential material. He also criticizes the behavior of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in dealing with Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine.

Kiesewetter after Taurus wiretapping scandal: “Russians have even more material”

In a conversation with the broadcaster n-tv Kiesewetter explained that espionage was part of Russia’s “toolbox of hybrid warfare.” “We have to assume that the Russians have even more material of this kind,” explained the CDU politician. He sees the choice of time of publication in connection with German reluctance to deliver the Taurus to Ukraine.

After the Taurus wiretapping scandal, CDU defense expert Roderich Kiesewetter fears that Russia could have intercepted even more information (archive image). © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

“Chancellor Scholz has just made it clear that he intends to continue blocking the Taurus delivery – but in doing so he has used obvious false information that is now putting him under pressure,” said Kiesewetter. Scholz (SPD) rejected the delivery on the grounds that German soldiers were needed to use the Taurus in Ukraine. However, experts assume that Scholz was simply using this as an excuse, since the use of Taurus in the Ukrainian war could also work without sending German soldiers to Ukraine.

Kiesewetter suspects: Russia wants to accuse Germany of involvement in the Ukraine war

“But from the Russian perspective, the Chancellor’s deliberately false reasoning may have made delivery of the Taurus more likely,” said Kiesewetter. “They now want to prevent this by assuming that Germany is involved in the target planning. At the same time, the publication of the recording is intended to have a deterrent effect on the Chancellor,” the defense expert suspected.

The published audio file addresses, among other things, the question of whether Taurus cruise missiles would theoretically be technically capable of destroying the bridge built by Russia to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Kiesewetter believes the content of the conversation is quite likely, as the destruction would be a great success for Ukraine.

“But of course Russia wants it to appear that Germany is already planning a specific operation. “Anything that makes Germany look like an active warring party is likely to deter Scholz,” he explained. According to Kiesewetter, Russia is also collecting the material “to prevent arms deliveries to Ukraine, to put pressure on decision-makers or to manipulate public opinion.”

Kiesewetter criticizes: “Scholz is increasingly becoming a security risk for Europe”

Kiesewetter also criticized the Berliner Daily Mirror on Saturday (March 2) that Scholz ruled out sending German ground troops to Ukraine, as the AFP news agency reported. Scholz made the statement after France's President Emmanuel Macron did not want to rule out the use of NATO ground troops in Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Scholz behaves as a “peace chancellor” who appears to be doing everything to ensure that Germany does not become a warring party, said Kiesewetter. “He takes up Russian narratives and disinformation in the hope of grabbing votes from the AfD and BSW,” said the CDU politician. “Scholz is increasingly becoming a security risk for Europe,” continued Kiesewetter. “For Russia, such communication is a sign: Russian disinformation and nuclear fear-mongering are having an effect on Europe’s strongest economy.” Scholz would thereby undermine European deterrence towards Russia. (vk)