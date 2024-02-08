IT expert Kutsenko: a sign of a dangerous QR code can be a long link

The head of the R-Vision Endpoint component at R-Vision, Petr Kutsenko, revealed to Russians a way to recognize a dangerous QR code that attackers generated to deceive users. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, an IT expert said that one of the signs of a QR code created by scammers may be that it leads to a very long link.

“Firstly, you need to pay attention to its location. Before you scan a QR code, think about where you found it: on social networks, in an email, on an unknown website, or on the street,” Kutsenko explained. According to him, you should trust only trusted sources, for example, official websites of companies.

Secondly, as the expert pointed out, a QR code is simply a different way of displaying a link, so you need to pay attention to its appearance. “So, long and convoluted URLs are likely to signal potential danger,” he emphasized.

Thirdly, according to Kutsenko, if, after clicking on the QR code, the smartphone requests additional access to the device’s camera, contacts or other confidential information, then this could also be a potential sign of fraud. “Beware of QR codes that offer to download applications or provide additional permissions,” the specialist urged.

To avoid hacking using QR codes, the expert recommended installing a special scanner that has built-in security measures, as well as regularly updating smartphone applications and software.

At the end of December, the Moscow Department of Media and Advertising banned the use of QR codes on billboards amid hacker attacks. They noted that QR codes may contain information that violates the Law on Advertising.