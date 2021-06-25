Deputy Head of the Climate and Green Energy Direction of the Center for Strategic Research Oleg Kolobov in an interview with RIA News revealed to the Russians a way to save money on cooling the air in the heat.

The expert recalled that the consumption of electricity by an air conditioner depends on the operating mode, power and type of device. Also, electricity consumption is influenced by the air temperature outside and the area of ​​the room. “The most economical are inverter air conditioners with energy efficiency class A and higher,” he stressed.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, in the southern regions, where the air temperature remains high at night, the duration of continuous use of the air conditioner may exceed 12 hours a day. In this case, Russians should think about multi-tariff metering of electricity and the purchase of an inverter air conditioner. Such measures can save up to 75 percent of the money spent on electricity for cooling the air.

Earlier, the designer Svetlana Serova revealed several techniques that will help to survive the heat in city apartments without air conditioning. She advised Russians to put underwear in a bag and put it in the refrigerator for a while before going to bed. The expert also advised to close the windows with foil in the heat, avoid blackout curtains, and get rid of synthetic fabrics. The expert also advised to remove carpets from the floors, do wet cleaning, and turn off household appliances.