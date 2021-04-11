To lose weight without saggy skin, you need to lose weight gradually. This method was revealed by the endocrinologist and nutritionist Olesya Gurova in a conversation with the Zvezda TV channel.

According to her, it is important to take into account the person’s age and the degree of skin elasticity. “Physical activity can somehow indirectly influence this,” said Gurova.

For bariatric surgery (surgical weight loss – approx. “Lenta.ru”), according to the doctor, it is almost impossible to prevent the appearance of saggy skin. “The excess skin has to disappear somewhere, and it cannot shrink sharply, since this is too much surface area,” she explained.

Earlier, nutritionist and therapist Olga Burlakova revealed a simple way to lose weight in two weeks without severe food restrictions. She advises drinking enough water, eating fruits and vegetables, eliminating yeast bread and dairy products from the diet, and reducing the intake of animal protein, especially meat.