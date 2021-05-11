Service “Rabota.ru” found out which professions are the most respected among Russians. The survey results are published by RT.

The residents of Russia chose the specialty of a doctor as the most respected profession – 59 percent of the respondents noted it. Next come teachers, 40 percent of the respondents chose this profession. Another 38 percent of the study participants reported respect for rescuers.

In addition, 27 percent of those surveyed expressed respect for firefighters, and 26 percent for scientists. Another 22 percent of Russians respect military personnel, and 19 percent noted engineers. Also, 14 percent of the survey participants chose pilots, 13 percent – machinists, and 12 percent – miners.

In the “Other” option, the respondents most often noted that they respect all professions.

Earlier, the Russians listed the professions, whose representatives, in their opinion, receive unfairly low wages. The leaders in the list of such professions are teachers, doctors and scientists. The fact that their salaries are undeservedly low, said 64 percent, 58 and 36 percent of those surveyed, respectively.