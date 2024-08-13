FNP: demand for notary services increased by 38% due to poor repairs

Over the first five months of 2024, the demand for notary services to record poor repairs or poor quality work by the developer has grown by 38 percent. The fact that Russians have begun to complain about this more often is reported by the press service of the Federal Notary Chamber (FNC) RIA Novosti.

According to the agency’s source, such a notarial action as securing evidence, including offline, is gaining popularity in the country. Thus, in some cases, a specialist helps to record defects during repairs or construction of a building. The notary goes to the site, records the defects, including by photography, and as a result issues a conclusion. It has increased evidentiary force, and therefore gives the plaintiff an additional chance to defend their rights in court and obtain compensation from the developer or contractor.

Earlier in August, it became known that more than half of Russians made mistakes when renovating their home or apartment. At the same time, according to the results of the corresponding survey, 63 percent of respondents had to pay less than 50 thousand rubles to correct the defects.