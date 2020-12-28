Attempts to slow down drunkenness with activated charcoal can lead to heart attack or stroke. The main freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health of Russia and the Moscow Department of Health, Evgeny Brun, warned the Russians about the mortal danger of this method, the agency “Moscow” reports.

“Until a person breaks through this alcoholic defense, he drinks a very large amount of alcohol, raush-anesthesia will come – a kind of blow to the head. Therefore, there is no need to put such experiments on yourself, ”said Brune.

He noted that in case of alcohol intoxication, the systems of the human body stop working synchronously and may even refuse at critical moments. Therefore, when using adsorbents to slow down intoxication, a person, at best, will fall asleep quickly.

Earlier, dietitian Daria Rusakova said that it is possible to slow down intoxication and weaken a possible hangover by diluting or drinking some alcoholic beverages with water. She noted that water is considered a good solvent, has a diuretic effect and removes harmful substances from the body. Moreover, her advice concerns primarily champagne and wine.