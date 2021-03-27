Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo TV forecast center, warned Russians about a trend that could lead to disaster. He stated this on the air of Radio 1, reports RIA News…

Shuvalov recalled a recent report by Roshydromet, according to which climate warming in Russia is ahead of similar processes in the Northern Hemisphere as a whole. He noted that, on average, Russia is ahead of its neighbors in this indicator by about half a degree, which is a significant indicator.

According to him, Russians will be able to feel the negative consequences of this trend already this year. So, in the north of the country there will be an increase in precipitation, and in the south, on the contrary, the risk of droughts will increase. At the same time, the expert warned that in the permafrost regions the thickness of the layer is increasing, which thaws every summer. This phenomenon can become a threat to cities and oil pipelines in such regions, he summed up.

The specialist also said that global warming by five degrees could be a disaster for the whole world. According to him, in this scenario, the subtropical belt and desert regions will be threatened by famine, which will lead to mass migration to the north.

Earlier, Andrey Kiselev, a leading researcher at the Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory, called global warming the main climatic threat for Russia. According to him, on the territory of the country it goes 2.5 times faster than in other states, and even faster in the Arctic.