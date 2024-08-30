Doctor Prodeus said that for a long life it is necessary to maintain vitamin D levels

Immunologist Andrey Prodeus told Russians how to prolong life in the program “Live Healthy!” on Channel One. The episode in which the doctor named this method is available at website TV channel.

The doctor said that T-lymphocytes are responsible for the health of the immune system, which protects a person from infections and serious diseases. In order for these cells to more actively protect the body, it is necessary to maintain a normal level of vitamin D, Prodeus emphasized. “Why? Because vitamin D helps our T-lymphocytes to be active and not lose memory. This is very important,” he explained.

Also, according to the immunologist, it is necessary to monitor the iron level. As Prodeus specified, this element is also responsible for the activity of immune cells.

