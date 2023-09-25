Financier Gribkov: a high credit rating will help you get a larger amount

A high credit rating, avoidance of late payments and a low debt load will help you get better loan conditions from the bank, said Alexey Gribkov, Deputy General Director of the financial marketplace Compare. His words leads Ura.ru.

The expert clarified that the lower the client’s credit rating, the smaller the amount the bank can approve. Against this background, before contacting a financial institution, if possible, it is better not to have many existing and outstanding loans. This includes the availability of credit cards. It is also important to have a debt level below 40 percent of income.

Otherwise, the client risks facing a number of problems. Russians with an insufficiently high rating usually have a small choice of banks that are ready to approve a loan for them. In addition, financial institutions issue relatively small amounts of money to such citizens, and the rate on a loan or mortgage may be higher than average, which ultimately can lead to overpayment. “So that you (a client with a low credit rating – approx. “Tapes.ru”) approved the loan, you will either have to pledge the property or ask someone to be your co-borrower or guarantor,” concluded Gribkov.

In early September, Olga Milova, head of the financial literacy department of the Central Bank’s main department for the Central Federal District, advised Russians not to take out a loan if the monthly payment on it exceeds 30 percent of the budget. Another correct way to take out a loan, in her opinion, would be to draw up a financial plan with a medium-term forecast for income and expenses.