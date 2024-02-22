Analyst Mkrtchyan: prices for sea holidays in 2024 will increase in all directions

In 2024, the cost of seaside holidays for Russians will increase compared to last season. Vice President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies Aleksan Mkrtchyan warned about this. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the minimum price for vacations on foreign and domestic destinations.

The final cost of a holiday in Russia depends on several factors

“Everyone is raising prices. Sochi increases the most, then Dagestan, then Gelendzhik, Anapa and, finally, the only place in Russia where prices hardly rise, or even decrease, is Crimea. For example, a hotel that costs 6 thousand rubles per night in Crimea costs approximately 12 thousand in Sochi, 10 thousand in Gelendzhik, and 8 thousand in Anapa,” the analyst explained.

Related materials:

The cost of a vacation greatly depends on how you get to the resort, noted Aleksan Mkrtchyan.

“Rich people travel on SV trains, for example. Trains are very expensive, SV will cost at least 25 thousand one way per person. The plane will cost approximately 7-8 thousand rubles, round trip – 15 thousand. It is clear that 50-70 thousand [на двоих на неделю] you need to take it with you for lunch and dinner, and that’s if you don’t abuse alcohol,” the specialist noted

According to estimates from a representative of the tourism industry, a week's vacation in a three-star hotel in Russia will cost about 75 thousand rubles per person. At the same time, prices for foreign destinations will also increase.

Türkiye will become less popular among Russians

“Russians perceived Turkey in many ways as an inexpensive destination, but last year Turkey grew sharply, so it has exhausted its price growth limit. Last year, Turkey lost about a million Russians, this year it will lose about 800 thousand Russians,” he said.

There will also be growth in foreign destinations. Turkey will not rise in price much this year, because it exhausted the entire reserve of price increases last year Alexan MkrtchyanVice President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies

Those for whom a vacation in Turkey will be expensive will go either to Russian resorts or to other countries, says Aleksan Mkrtchyan. Among alternative foreign destinations, he named Egypt and the UAE.

“July, August and September are the three months when Turkey is very expensive. And it is during these three months that prices in the Emirates drop sharply by 70 percent. (…) Prices are approximately the following: you can fly to Turkey for a family, father, mother, child, four stars all inclusive from Moscow for a week in June for 160 thousand, in July it will cost 200 thousand,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Russians were told about the features of obtaining Schengen visas in 2024.