Deputy Gavrilov: in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region you can cut down spruce in the forest for free

A live spruce can be legally cut down in the forest, but this cannot be done everywhere and for a certain fee. A legal way to take a New Year's tree home and at the same time avoid a fine was mentioned to Russians by State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov in a conversation with the agency RIA News.

According to the parliamentarian, it is possible to cut down a live Christmas tree without breaking the law in some forest districts. “To do this, you need to come there specifically, select a spruce under the supervision of a specialist and cut it down yourself. In some regions, this service is free, as in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, and in some you will have to pay for a tree,” Gavrilov shared, adding that the average price for one felled spruce is about 79 rubles.

In addition, Russians can purchase spruce using the government services portal. In this case, you need to choose a forestry department where it will be more convenient to cut down the spruce, specify the time of cutting down and the address where you will need to draw up a contract for the sale and purchase of the tree. The deputy clarified that in this case one person can take only one spruce tree no more than three meters high.

Gavrilov recalled that cutting down a tree in the forest on your own is fraught with a fine, the amount of which is three to four thousand rubles for individuals, 20-40 thousand for officials and 200-300 thousand rubles for legal entities. The corresponding amount for cutting down, damaging or digging up trees using mechanisms, motor vehicles, self-propelled machines and other types of equipment, or committed in a forest park green belt will be higher – four to five thousand rubles for citizens, 40-50 thousand for officials and 300-500 for legal entities.

In addition to a fine, the violator will have to compensate for the damage caused to forest plantings, and the cut down or dug up spruce and the instrument used to commit the offense will be confiscated. If a person has cut down more than two fir trees or a rare tree, he can be prosecuted under Article 260 of the Criminal Code, the maximum penalty is two years in prison plus a fine.

In conclusion, the deputy called for buying Christmas trees from legal entities and companies that have permission to trade in a certain place, and if there are doubts about the legality of the seller’s work, do not hesitate to ask for documents, including for trees – an agreement with the forestry department or an acceptance certificate for the exact quantity goods. He added that after the holidays it is important not to throw away the Christmas trees, but to give them for recycling.

